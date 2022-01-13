Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.64

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 37114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $669.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth $57,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

