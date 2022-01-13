Rotork (LON:ROR) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.50) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.76) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.77) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.51) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 404.30 ($5.49).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 352.40 ($4.78) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.81. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.18).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.