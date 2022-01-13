Router Protocol (ROUTE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.09 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00007524 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 24% against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $2.09 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

