Royal Bank of Canada Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $47.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of AEL opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $43.67.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 307,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $6,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

