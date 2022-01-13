Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $63.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $65.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. Smartsheet has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,112,930 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.