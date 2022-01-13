RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.93. RPC shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2,452 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock worth $7,059,191 in the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

