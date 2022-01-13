Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,113 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

POST stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

