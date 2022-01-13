Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,085 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $218,125,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,751,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 79.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,166 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 94.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,439,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

SJR opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

