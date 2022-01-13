Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 408,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $4,870,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $635,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE:JXN opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

