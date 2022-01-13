Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $62,000.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE stock opened at $210.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.90. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

