Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,186 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 52,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 242,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TELUS by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

