Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

