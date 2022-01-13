Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 18th (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group’s (NYSE:RYAN) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Ryan Specialty Group had issued 56,918,278 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,337,579,533 based on an initial share price of $23.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.79.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,165,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

