Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Samsara stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

