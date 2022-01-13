Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $24.75 on Monday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

