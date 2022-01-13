Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $24.75 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

