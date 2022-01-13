Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.01

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.01 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($1.02). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.03), with a volume of 46,227 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.01. The stock has a market cap of £53.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.