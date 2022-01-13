Sandra E. Pierce Sells 17,511 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

