Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Market Perform

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BILI. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of BILI opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $126,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

