Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.99

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.28. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $145,000.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.