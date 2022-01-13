Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 539 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $143.61 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

