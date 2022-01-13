Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $67,075,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after buying an additional 425,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $127.80 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.82.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

