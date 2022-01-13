Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

