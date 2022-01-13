Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $796,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 74.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $170.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

