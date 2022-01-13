Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

