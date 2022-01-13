Scala Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,418.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2,418.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.79 or 0.07602829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,716.93 or 0.99598290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00067598 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.