Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a growth of 774.1% from the December 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,561.0 days.

OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $$16.82 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scatec ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

