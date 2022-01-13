Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 40,680 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up approximately 2.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $35,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Celestica by 8.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Celestica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

CLS traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,531. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

