Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206,940 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 4.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Teck Resources worth $61,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 168,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

