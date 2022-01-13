Schroders (LON:SDR) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Schroders (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($49.88) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,930 ($53.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,742.50 ($50.80).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,498 ($47.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 3,318 ($45.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,913 ($53.12). The firm has a market cap of £9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,551.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,611.23.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

