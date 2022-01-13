Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$50.68 during trading on Thursday. 10,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,307. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89.

