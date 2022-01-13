Scotiabank Increases Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$14.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DALXF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 15,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,295. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.