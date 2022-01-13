Scotiabank Trims Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Target Price to C$12.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUG. Desjardins cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.47.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

