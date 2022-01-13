Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.40 ($82.27).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €61.54 ($69.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.52.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

