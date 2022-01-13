Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.