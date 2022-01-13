Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.