Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 670.2% in December

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a growth of 670.2% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of SNFCA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.88. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.69.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
