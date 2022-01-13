Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 670.2% in December

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a growth of 670.2% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of SNFCA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.88. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.69.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 130.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.