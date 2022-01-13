SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $18.58

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $19.15. SEMrush shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 760 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

In other news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 840,046 shares of company stock worth $18,139,495 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

