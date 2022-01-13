Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Purchases $48,034.44 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25.

SNSE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 41,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,012. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $113,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.