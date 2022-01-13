Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $406.84

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$406.84 and traded as high as C$410.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$405.00, with a volume of 2,212 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$406.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$392.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($19.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

