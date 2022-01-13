ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.90.

ServiceNow stock opened at $573.39 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,681. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

