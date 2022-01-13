SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 230,873 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 873.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,846 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,827,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

