SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 33.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Ennis stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $499.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

