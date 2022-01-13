SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $686,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,352 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BTU opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

