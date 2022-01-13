SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,738 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

