SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 50,957 Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.