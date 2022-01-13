SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 11.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Macerich stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

