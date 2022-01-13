SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 503,920 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 503,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.