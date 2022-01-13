Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Shares of SHAK opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -148.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $21,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.