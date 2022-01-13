Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Truist Securities

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.79.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 412.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $3,428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 46.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

